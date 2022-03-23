In 1979, Stanford Ph.D. candidate Steven Mosher was the first American researcher, then a liberal atheist, to be allowed into communist China to do research into rural social affairs. He was shocked to discover unadmitted, systemic forced abortions going on. He finished his work and left with undeclared photos and other documentation of these practices and brought this evidence to the Western world. His Ph.D. advisor professor Paul Eurlich, the “zero population” guru, reviewed this evidence and after conferring with communist officials, denied Mr. Mosher his Ph.D. even though all his work had been completed. Since then Mr. Mosher converted to being a Christian pro-lifer, founded the Population Research Institute and has published extensively on China affairs.
In the 1930s, Gareth Jones was in Moscow reporting on Russian events for English newspapers. When he heard rumors of a catastrophic famine going on in Ukraine, he wanted help from Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Walter Duranty to help him confirm the rumors. Duranty lived in Moscow and was reporting on Russian and Ukraine news. Gareth Jones was rebuffed by Duranty and surreptitiously made his way to the Ukraine where he gathered confirming evidence of a genocide-level famine engineered by communist apparatchiks. When Jones reported the shocking news to the Western world, he was shunned and criticized even by Duranty who maybe did not want trouble with Joseph Stalin who was providing Duranty with a Moscow condo even during the 1930s depression. To this day, even though Duranty had to have known a man-made genocide was going on in Ukraine, the New York Times has yet to revoke Duranty’s Pulitzer.
In 2015, pro-life advocate David Daleiden posed as a liberal journalist to tempt Planned Parenthood leaders into admitting to fetal tissue trafficking. He published the resulting video recordings to avoid the perception of taking the conversations out of context. Although Planned Parenthood affiliates did not explicitly profit from its fetal tissue donation program, they severed relationships with several fetal organ brokers and sued Mr. Daleiden for deceptive practices. National media was also hostile toward Mr. Daleiden, but he believes his activities were justified for an investigative journalist attempting to let the world know what was really going on.
The above are just some cases of amazingly important events being verified and announced to the world by valiant researchers or reporters, where if such work does not fit liberal narratives, little effort is made to debunk claims on the facts by influential liberals. Instead, shunning, ad hominem assaults or worse result.