GOP Chair Dorothy Moon is correct, and there are clear parallels in the symbolism of the “Lyceum Address.” In his “Lyceum Address,” Lincoln spoke of his fear that ambition would take over the rule of the people. Lincoln saw this in the actions of people breaking away into mobs. Republicans should be questioning if Idaho can still be called a red state.

The Idaho GOP continues to brag about reducing taxes and being responsible with taxpayer money. The GOP has spent taxpayer money using private lawyers to fight culture wars. GOP Chair Moon is right in her op-ed about Lincoln’s call to the rule of law. However, her recollection of recent events appears to be clouded, like when her party broke their bylaws endorsing candidates — this mob of rogue Bonneville County GOP members.

Dan Barker is a leadership consultant and the vice-chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

