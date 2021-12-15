Let me address Dan Henry’s response on Dec. 1 to my column, dated Nov. 3, entitled “’A is for Activist’—a Social Justice Book for Children”:
This is a Senate bill. The article I wrote, however, isn’t about whether this was a House or Senate bill; it is about the essence of the book’s contents.
Senate Bill 1193, according to The Idaho Press on April 12 states “the Senate voted 18-17 in favor of SB 1193. …An earlier version of the proposal narrowly died in the House on March 2, 2021, after opponents claimed it would be a tool to impose a social-justice indoctrination program on Idaho’s youngest children.”
Mr. Henry asked what I feared about the bill. First, the House is correct, the type of book for ages 0 to 5 that displays raised fists, black cats and the word “no” on almost every page, with subliminal messages, replete throughout, promoting marches and activism, are not the concepts that should be taught to babies and very small children. These issues should be taught to the children by their parents — not the schools.
His constant “no-facts-yet” comments make no sense. My article takes the book apart, thus my quoting its content directly from the book — and my ensuing remarks. My comments are solely my observations and do not require a fact-checked explanation.
Additionally, I have no idea what he’s talking about in the rest of the article. References to Rep. Priscilla Giddings are out of context and clearly another attempt at a negative subliminal representation of Rep. Giddings, given the anxiety left-wingers feel from her outstanding education (Air Force Academy cadet) and successful career (pilot, flight commander and lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force, to name a few).
This “faux hysteria,” as Mr. Henry calls it that we in the GOP are conjuring up relative to not tolerating a book like Mr. Nagara’s is not “faux”; it is reality: “Your three-month-old might be racist, and the Department of Education is here to help,” according to The Daily Wire.
“The Arizona Department of Education is now creating an ‘equity’ toolkit claiming that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old and that white children remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness by age five,” according to “American Public Schools — from Failure to Fascism” by Duke Pesta.
Limited space prevents me from further quotes citing the “racist tendencies of white children, ages 0–5.”
Being a copy editor, as well as co-owner of two companies, all I see from the rest of Mr. Henry’s article are disorganized passages, a lack of clarity, and gross consistency and data errors.
Therefore, I’m going back to helping our children with a parent-lead educational program that promotes bringing back the subjects of reading, mathematics, science, grammar and history, not continuing with the ill-chosen and unsuitable identity politics and social justice ideologies that are seeping into Idaho’s educational institutions every day, through the kinds of books Mr. Henry evidently condones.