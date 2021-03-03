Education in America has become its greatest deceit. What once served to prepare the nation’s youth for productive and cognizant life has largely transformed into something that seeks to enforce uniformity of thought, something that sacrifices student potential to avoid threatening academia’s ever-expanding bureaucracy and its interests, which no longer align with a once-valued education.
Agents of the modern American academy, the university administrators and their subordinate faculty, have — over the last few decades — deceptively convinced the public that without a four-year degree, a person’s value is limited. Accepting this sad canard, optimistic parents have pushed their offspring toward college, regardless of their desire for a degree or white-collar job. Acronyms and buzzwords convince us that “more is better,” sacrificing quality for quantity at the bean-counting altar.
Dozens of degree programs spawned in this rich environment provide no marketable skills, just debt and radical rhetoric. The results: for universities, profit; for loan institutions, interest; for parents, another institution that falls short of the promise to prepare their children for success in a 21st-century culture and workforce. Faith in our educational institutions nosedives, taking with it the legitimacy of their cherished credentials. The true value of the college degree disappears, but the debt lives on.
Meanwhile, those who maintain function in this country, the skilled workers, are underappreciated. Among the educated elite, they are vilified. The American trade school becomes a relic as the college campus swells with new buildings filled with disconnected ideologues pressing destructive ideas into impressionable young minds. Dissenting thoughts that once spurred debate are now silenced at the hand of cultural curators, the self-appointed gatekeepers of acceptable speech.
The university’s false claims that higher education alone is the path to happiness and success have steered a generation of talented youth away from learning the trades of construction, manufacturing, transportation, maintenance and repair. Instead, they take out loans and sit in lecture halls, destined to become narrow-minded and fragile. The results: the number of skilled blue-collar workers is reduced, activist faculty on campus acquire an ever-increasing following, overextended administrators are held hostage to federal dollars claiming the mantle of research and the lack of concern for unregulated debt tears at the economy. The American working class, once the engine of its ascension, has virtually disappeared.
This education narrative must be transformed. The twisted notion of universal college education should be dissolved. The state’s total reliance upon the “go on rate” as a measurement of high school success must end. The federal government’s role in higher education must be reexamined and adjusted before the damage reaches a point where it cannot be reversed.