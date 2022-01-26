The Republican Party recently completed its winter state meeting. This event allows party representatives from all counties to gather for training, hear reports from constitutional officers and receive instruction from state party leadership. Approximately 200 county party officials attended in preparation for the approaching primary election season.
One important accomplishment included the adoption of a rule change proposed by Myleah Keller, Bonneville County’s Youth Committee Person, requiring government-issued photo ID for all party election voting. This rule change, approved unanimously by the rules committee and by the State Central Committee, will ensure that only properly identified delegates participate in the election of state party officers at the approaching June 2022 state convention.
A core principle of the Republican Party is that voter identification is essential to maintain integrity in all election processes. The National Republican platform states “we support legislation to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and secure photo ID when voting.” In a recent Rasmussen survey, 80% of Americans support a voter ID requirement, yet Democratic leaders across-the-board oppose such measures in the strongest terms. During the June convention, Bonneville County leaders will propose amending our state party platform to support voter identification in all elections.
During its winter meetings, the Republican Party bestows Hall of Fame awards on outstanding Republican workers. Nominations are submitted from throughout the state, a select committee examines the qualifications of nominees and determines those to be honored. Bonneville County Republicans were proud to nominate and are pleased to announce that Rep. Barbara Ehardt has received the Outstanding Republican Legislator award for 2022. Accepting the award on Ehardt’s behalf, Chairman Mark Fuller expressed Bonneville County’s pride for its representation by Ehardt. When informed of her award, Rep. Ehardt expressed thanks to both Bonneville County party leadership and the state Republican Party for this recognition of her service.
A legislative lion frequently recognized for her support of conservative principles, Rep. Ehardt was recently rated at 95% adherence to conservative principles by the American Conservative Union, scoring among the top 10% of Idaho legislators. Rep. Ehardt will be invited to receive this award at the Conservative Political Action Conference taking place in Orlando, Florida in February 2022. Bonneville County citizens are well represented by and owe a debt of gratitude to Rep. Barbara Ehardt.
Also discussed at the meeting were proposed rule changes to address vetting of Republican candidates to assure that nominees believe in conservative principles. The willingness of progressives to masquerade as Republicans in order to get elected was recognized by all in attendance. Running to the right and then governing to the left is a constant concern. The State Central Committee will be addressing revised proposals to assure voters that Republican nominees actually support Republican principles. The willingness of Democrats to change party affiliation in the primary election and vote for the most liberal Republican candidates was also hotly debated at the state meeting.