Where do we put our focus? To hear some local politicians, you’d think the most pressing issue we have in Idaho is George Soros funding drag queens in schools.

Miranda Marquit

Of course, most of us know that George Soros probably doesn’t know what’s going on in Idaho — and certainly isn’t spending any money here. On top of that, rather than drag queens in our schools, we have a rather large teacher shortage.

