My children sometimes ask which child is my favorite. I tell them it changes from month to month as my favorite, the one I pray for and worry about and try hard to support, is whatever child is in trouble at that moment. If you think hard, you will agree that while you love all of your children, your thoughts and concerns are often directed toward the child who is being bullied, the one who struggles to find friends, the one the world seems to pick on.
God is much like us as parents, as He loves us all, all the time, but He loves Israel in that special way you love the bullied child. For reasons difficult to understand, the Jewish people, and all inhabitants of Israel, have been bullied and attacked throughout history, starting with the Assyrians, the Persians, the Egyptians, the Philistines, the Romans, and the Germans. Israel’s current attackers are the Palestinians and Iran. While this eternal persecution has unified the Jewish nation, the recent attacks by Hamas (think Iran) requires that the United States and Idaho choose if we are on the side with God’s support.
The modern state of Israel, like the USA, is a country born from the aspirations for freedom and stands out among the nations as a beacon of democracy and humanity. Israel is an exceptional country that shares our most essential values. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where freedom of speech and freedom of religion are found. For those reasons, Israel is hated by Hamas and the Palestinians, who have sworn to destroy Israel at any cost. Since Israel was formed in 1947, it has enjoyed the unified support of every United States president.
The Democratic Party has for years supported Israel and claimed Jewish support at the polls, but those days are gone. President Biden, Bernie Sanders, and the Squad have shown their true colors in opposing military and other support for Israel. The Biden administration’s continuing negotiations with Iran put both the United States and Israel at greater risk. In the years ahead, we will rue the day we abandoned Israel. How our Idaho Democrat neighbors can agree with this anti-Semitic position is beyond me.
The Republican Party, including the Idaho GOP, has redoubled its commitment to Israel’s security and to ensure that Israel maintains a qualitative military edge over all of its enemies. The 2020 Idaho GOP Convention called upon our federal representatives to take all necessary action to support Israel to maintain its sovereignty rights and its ability to defend itself against terror attacks. That 2020 Idaho Republican State Convention resolved that it was proud to stand with Israel, now and forever.
We invite our Jewish neighbors and friends of Israel everywhere to join with Republicans throughout Idaho in support of Israel. Our choice between good and evil has been made easier by the Democrat Party’s abandoning God’s chosen people and turning to the “dark side.” Do you support God’s favorite, or do you support the dark side?