May of 2022 ended with an out-of-stock rate of infant formula approaching 75% nationwide, according to Datasembly. While pandemic-induced supply chain stresses continue to take the lion’s share of the blame (both fairly and unfairly) for the ongoing shortage, several other factors have added to the severity and longevity of the crisis.
The long-term effects of short-sighted policymaking have built fragile supply chains in some of our nation’s critical manufacturing sectors. Decades of bad policy exacerbate the product transportation problems, sluggish labor market and material shortages that have thrown a damp blanket on most of the global economy. Consider the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s strict standards aimed at assuring accuracy in labeling and nutrition. They have helped winnow down both foreign and domestic competition to less than a handful of suppliers, while European Union formula producers top the worldwide market in production and exports without access to the U.S. market — FDA regulations keep U.S. parents from buying the top two European brands, despite constant market demand. High import tariffs provide yet another hurdle for foreign brands to clear, paving the way for consolidation and market capture by only a few domestic brands. Abbott Nutrition alone controls around 40% of the U.S. infant formula market share, and when combined with three other brands, they control over 90% of the market.
Compounding the tariff and regulatory issues is a more nuanced issue of exploitative government contracts. The federal nutrition program for women, infants and children buys more than half of all infant formula in the United States. Sole-source contracting, the mechanism WIC uses to buy in bulk, creates an additional path for market capture through the clever use of government contracts. The contracts themselves are not particularly lucrative, but they allow large manufacturers to muscle out competition through their exclusive use in hospitals and clinics contracted with WIC. This, in turn, creates additional brand loyalty, favorable placement with retailers and other anticompetitive advantages. For instance, a 2011 USDA report found when a WIC state contract changed hands, the new contractor saw its statewide market share increase by nearly 75%.
It should come as no surprise, then, that a looming formula shortage-induced emergency was radically intensified by the FDA’s shutting down of a critical Abbott production facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The plant is estimated to supply nearly 20% of the nation’s formula, and yet poorly maintained facilities and unsanitary conditions called for the FDA’s intervention. So, how is it that one of the nation’s most critical infant formula plants is cleared by the FDA for domestic distribution but is itself “egregiously unsanitary,” according to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf? Meanwhile, formula produced in Germany, the Netherlands, France and Ireland are recalled and confiscated at the border and labeled “unsafe”? Ham-fisted regulatory, welfare and trade policies over time have hollowed out yet another U.S. manufacturing industry and should be carefully revisited by the next Congress to ensure a supply chain emergency of this scale does not happen again.