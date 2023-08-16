Get ready for an electrifying event that’s bound to shake up the Idaho political landscape. The Idaho Republican Party is excited as we prepare to welcome the charismatic former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to Idaho Falls on Saturday. A powerhouse in conservative politics, Palin’s visit promises to ignite discussions that touch the very heart of Idaho Republicans. One of the hot topics she’s set to address is ranked choice voting, a complicated election scheme that leads to more fraud and decreased voter turnout wherever implemented.

Mark Fuller

Fuller

Sarah Palin has a personal experience with the many pitfalls of ranked choice voting. In a closely contested election, Palin fell victim to the complexities of ranked choice voting, which contributed to an outcome that seemed out of sync with the electorate’s true preferences. Palin’s firsthand account of how ranked choice voting impacted her election will serve as a powerful reminder of why Idaho should steer clear of this dangerous election gimmick. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear a real-life example of the impact ranked choice voting had on a prominent political figure.

Mark Fuller is the Idaho GOP

second vice chairman.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.