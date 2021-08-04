In 1867, Democrat President Andrew Johnson signed legislation to create the United States Department of Education. Its main purpose was to collect information/statistics about the nation’s schools. Due to concern by the Republicans that the department would exercise too much control over local schools, the new department was demoted to an Office of Education in 1868.
In 1980, Democratic President Carter reinstated the Department of Education. Its mission was “to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access to educational opportunity.”
Let’s review how well the Department of Education is doing:
Fostering educational excellence — According to the Program for International Student Assessment, “Over the last 20 years, the United States public school system has witnessed a politicized educational downward trend that has hindered our country, internationally. In 2018, when the Program for International Student Assessment last tested 15-year-old students around the world, the U.S. scored well below the top five countries.”
Ensuring equal access to educational opportunity — With the National Education Association endorsing the teaching of such inappropriate propaganda programs as the segregation-riddled critical race theory; social justice political subjects involving race, class, gender identity and sexuality topics; and the reframing of our country’s history through the 1619 Project, many parents want out of the public school system. From the New York City’s Public School chancellor scolding school-choice parents to “stop comparing the performance of charter schools to district schools,” to the Los Angeles School District implementing district-wide caps on new charters and parochial schools, these school-choice efforts are being thwarted by the Democrat-run public school system.
Our family was deeply entrenched in the school-choice debacle when we opted to send our daughter to a parochial school. By the time she transitioned out of the Christian school into the public-school structure in seventh grade, she was well on her way to fulfilling the Department of Education’s mission of attaining “educational excellence.” After “dumbing down” for five years, upon high school graduation, her otherwise impeccable progress came to a discouraging — and costly — halt.
According to Idaho Sen. Dave Lent, in the state of Idaho, approximately $100,000 is now spent per K-12 student, with roughly 20% of those students not graduating — an extremely poor return on investment to parents who spend their hard-earned money on public education. The answer is to support a system that transfers the money that would normally go to the public school system — to the parents. Just as in a well-run corporation, the CEO (the parent) is highly involved and has a firsthand understanding of how well their business (student) is performing.
When our daughter attended parochial school, we paid private-school tuition, as well as public-education taxes. For those individuals who would like to participate in the private-school-choice opportunity and can’t afford it because there is double-dipping, there should be a law passed that declares that those who opt to send their children to a private school should not have to pay the public-school levies as well.
Help our children achieve global excellence: actively endorse school choice.