National results from the midterm election are not yet final, but we clearly remain an evenly divided country politically. No such balance exists here in Idaho, of course, as the Republican Party continues to dominate our state political landscape.

Jan Brown

Bonneville County voted in traditional fashion this week, with the Democratic vote averaging between 30%-40%. This is familiar territory for those of us long in the minority here in eastern Idaho, so we must make a difference in other ways — like we always have.

Jan Brown is the

state committee woman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

