On paper, saying your community supports equity and justice for marginalized groups certainly sounds nice. Touting your community as a welcoming place for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color), LGBT+ people, disabled people, people from different class backgrounds and neurodivergent people might make these groups initially feel welcome.

Cecile Pérez

The question becomes: What must be done to make your community inclusive beyond the superficial? How do we become interactive and collaborative with marginalized groups and foster an environment in which equity and justice are at the forefront of improving the lives of everyday people in the community?

Cecile Pérez is a community activist and the District 32 chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

