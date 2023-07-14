You may have been told that restrictive laws surrounding the right to vote in Idaho protect us from voter fraud. However, they actually thwart citizens from voting in elections they are eligible to vote in.
Making the claim that we must protect ourselves from voter fraud, many of our Republican legislators support these types of laws. However, these laws make the process to vote so difficult that citizens of Idaho who are otherwise eligible to vote cannot find ways to vote. In reality, voter fraud is extremely rare. According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a person from the United States is less likely to engage in voter fraud than be struck by lightning. The chances of being struck by lightning in the U.S. are at less than 1 in a million. Notably, a great deal of what can be considered fraud is user error or clinical error rather than an intentional cheat, so premeditated fraud is at a level so low that it is practically infinitesimal.
In March of this year, the state of Idaho’s House Bill 124 was signed into law. Beginning July 1, students could no longer register to vote with their student IDs, which can make it extremely difficult to vote when these students are otherwise eligible. This suppresses the voices of young people in Idaho’s government. Currently, voter organizations League of Women Voters and Babe Vote have filed a lawsuit in Idaho state court against HB 124. Additionally, Babe Vote is planning to file a lawsuit against HB 340, legislation that creates an additional address verification step in the process of registering to vote. This also took effect on July 1.
These types of laws, which some legislators claim to streamline the voting process and protect it from fraud, are actually stumbling blocks to fair, accessible and robust elections. Plain and simple, laws like these have been proven to make it more difficult for everyone to access the right to vote — especially young people, disabled people and marginalized people of many kinds. I support the lawsuits put forth against this harmful legislation because all Idahoans deserve their right to vote unimpeded by unnecessary red tape. Idaho has not suffered from significant voter fraud in any way that could warrant such restrictions on the voting process. Instead, there are other ways to protect Idahoans’ legal, democratic right to vote.
First, this can be attained by calling out misinformation surrounding elections. This includes calling out misinformation related to false claims of rampant voter fraud. We should also eliminate bureaucratic steps that make voter registration, as well as casting a vote, more difficult.
Lastly, voting should be made accessible to as many citizens as possible through adequate equipment, technological updates that simplify the process and proper staffing. Plain and simple, Idahoans deserve a better way to vote.
Cecile Pérez is a precinct captain for Precinct 40 and legislative district chair for District 32 of the Bonneville Democrats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.