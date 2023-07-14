You may have been told that restrictive laws surrounding the right to vote in Idaho protect us from voter fraud. However, they actually thwart citizens from voting in elections they are eligible to vote in.

Making the claim that we must protect ourselves from voter fraud, many of our Republican legislators support these types of laws. However, these laws make the process to vote so difficult that citizens of Idaho who are otherwise eligible to vote cannot find ways to vote. In reality, voter fraud is extremely rare. According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a person from the United States is less likely to engage in voter fraud than be struck by lightning. The chances of being struck by lightning in the U.S. are at less than 1 in a million. Notably, a great deal of what can be considered fraud is user error or clinical error rather than an intentional cheat, so premeditated fraud is at a level so low that it is practically infinitesimal.

Cecile Perez

Cecile Pérez is a precinct captain for Precinct 40 and legislative district chair for District 32 of the Bonneville Democrats.

