Two recent news reports brought back memories of a time when important figures of both political parties could work together to achieve important public objectives. In the summer of 1966, Idaho’s two U.S. senators, Len Jordan, Republican, and Frank Church, Democrat, were working on the language of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The legislation was intended to protect pristine river stretches from development and degradation, including some on the Salmon and Clearwater Rivers.

Jim Jones

I was doing my second summer internship in Jordan’s office, mentored by a fine Boise lawyer, Norm Halliday. The original bill called for condemning private property along the course of the rivers, which minority Republican staffers on the Senate Interior Committee opposed. Norm invited me to join him at a minority staff meeting to consider how to break the impasse. Also present were Ed Woozley, Jordan’s natural resources expert who had previously served as director of the Bureau of Land Management from 1953 to 1961, and James Watt, who worked for Sen. Milward Simpson, R-Wyo. A June 8 news report, announcing Watt’s recent passing, was a reminder of that meeting.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com

