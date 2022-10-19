A few months ago, I learned that pornography was being pushed to students in schools here in Idaho. That may sound like a crazy statement to make, but hear me out.
According to a story by Idaho Ed News, a librarian in Boise was disappointed when the Legislature passed a bill that pulled a book from her shelves, “Genderqueer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe. The librarian told of how she was once able to hand this book to an LGBTQ teen who “deeply appreciated them,” as the article describes.
So, a librarian gave a book to a teen, who expressed that they appreciated it. What’s the problem? The problem is the book was filled with sexually charged content, including blatant pornography. As it turns out, “Genderqueer: A Memoir” is filled with cartoon illustrations showing various explicit sexual scenarios, including teenage male-on-male oral sex. Most would agree that this pornographic material should not be in our public libraries.
Thankfully, several Republicans in the Idaho Legislature worked to get this pornographic content removed from our halls of learning. And they’ve been ridiculed by the Democrats for it ever since.
For example, in the recent bipartisan debate between Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Democrat challenger Miranda Marquit, the Republican moderator asked Marquit: “Ms. Marquit, you tweeted ‘Damn straight. Drag queens in schools are kind, empathetic people who value our freedom.’”
The moderator continued: “Do the candidates support drag queens in schools? And are drag queens in schools really the kind of example that your constituents value?”
In response, Ms. Marquit responded, “I would much rather have a qualified drag queen teaching in my schools than book burners in my Legislature, but here we are.”
In answering this question, Ms. Marquit personified two apparent traits of the Democrat Party: 1) The Democrats want drag queens teaching your children in schools, and 2) the Democrats want pornographic content put back on the public school library shelves.
The audience seemed relieved when Rep. Ehardt quickly brought common decency back to the room by responding to the original question: “This is not the Idaho way. I absolutely don’t support it and I will do everything I can to fight against exposing our children to this.”
I, for one, am so very glad we have Rep. Ehardt serving in the Legislature to help keep drag queens out of Idaho’s public schools and pornography off school libraries’ shelves. We need this type of representation to protect our children and our conservative values.
We live in a scary time — a time when explicit pornography has been peddled by school librarians to minor students; a time when drag queens are being encouraged to weasel their way into the classroom; a time when those who oppose either of these despicable efforts are publicly and shamelessly vilified. But because of the confident strides strong Idaho Republicans are making, Idaho is beginning to get ahead of these issues. The future is bright in Idaho, and as Republicans continue to work hard to win each fight for genuine freedom, our future and the future of the children we defend gets brighter.
Andrew Russell is the Youth Committee Person for the Bonneville County Republican Party.
