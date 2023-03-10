One fact about Idaho holds to a principle regardless of party. Idahoans do not need the influence of outside states and their politics. The responsible parties continue to push Idaho towards the extremes versus addressing the actual problems facing Idaho. It’s time to push out and hush the outside and inappropriate influences within Idaho.

Dan Barker

Let me introduce you to the least known of the two. According to the Idaho Freedom Foundation website’s “about section,” Fred Birnbaum has been a Boise resident since 2000. Fred serves the Freedom Foundation as the legislative affairs director. To be clear, this is the director of Idaho legislative affairs. However, Fred is a Utah resident and has been for quite some time. Fred has been spending his time attacking the rights of Idaho women, blocking task forces and changing laws that will impact generations of Idaho families. Right now, Utah resident Fred Birnbaum is attempting to fight against funding that supports research meant to save mothers’ lives.

Dan Barker is a leadership management consultant and the vice chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

