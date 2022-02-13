Carrie: Did you know the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a special interest group, is trying to dismantle Idaho’s public education system?
Jerry: What makes you say that?
Carrie: Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman said: “I don’t think government should be in the education business. It is the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today.”
Jerry: What are they doing?
Carrie: For starters, they have concocted this ridiculous story that Idaho’s public schools are teaching “critical race theory” which they claim embodies a doctrine of hate. They are especially attacking Idaho’s universities.
Jerry: Have they found any proof?
Carrie: Nope. Last year, they created a furor over a claim reported by an “anonymous community leader” that a white student at Boise State University had been taunted and “forced to apologize for being white.” But when one of Idaho’s top law firms, Hawley Troxell, conducted an investigation at the university’s request, they couldn’t find anybody, anonymously or on the record, to substantiate the claim.
Jerry: Is that all?
Carrie: They also attacked the University of Idaho for teaching “leftist indoctrination.” Again, law firm Hawley Troxell was hired by the university to investigate. In UI President Green’s speech to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee last month, he distributed the law firm’s investigation report finding no evidence for any of the Freedom Foundation’s claims.
Jerry: He also pointed out the university’s budget was cut by $500,000 by legislators last year over this nonsense. He called it “a false narrative created by conflict entrepreneurs who make their living sowing fear and doubt with legislators and voters.”
Carrie: “Conflict entrepreneurs” aptly describes the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Jerry: What’s equally disturbing is that the Freedom Foundation seeks to do away with Idaho’s K-12 public education system.
Carrie: How?
Jerry: They want students to attend private schools or homeschool.
Carrie: How can low-income or rural students do that? According to the Idaho Constitution, “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and through system of public, free common schools.”
Jerry: Local public schools, especially in rural settings, are the very heart of their communities. An elected public school board gives local people a voice in their children’s education. It brings people together for the greater good.
Carrie: Why do you think the Idaho Freedom Foundation wants to abolish public education?
Jerry: The Freedom Foundation’s board of directors is made up of eight extremely right-wing Republicans. In fact, Bonneville County Republican Party bosses Doyle Beck and medical debt collection attorney Bryan Smith are Freedom Foundation board members. Bryan Smith is vice chairman.
Carrie: In my opinion, the Freedom Foundation seeks to marginalize people and institutions that don’t support their ideas. For example, Doyle Beck’s latest Post Register column attacks several long-time and highly respected Republicans. Specifically, Beck accused former Idaho attorney general and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones, former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa of being RINOs. Why? Because they don’t agree with Beck’s version of Republican values.
Jerry: Maybe the reason Beck and Smith aren’t happy with our public education system is because our public schools not only teach facts and information, they teach our children how to think and ask questions?
Carrie: Perhaps our right-wing friends don’t want people questioning their beliefs?
Jerry: Someone once said: “If we get public education right, everything else will follow. But if we get it wrong, not much else will matter.”
Carrie: And Thomas Jefferson said, “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people … they are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”