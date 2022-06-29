Thank you, President Trump.
This has been an amazing week for conservatives, and we have much to celebrate on July Fourth. The day we have hoped and prayed for has actually come to pass. After nearly 50 years, we have learned that there was never a constitutional right to perform child sacrifice. It never existed and will never exist in the future. Abortion simply is not in the U.S. Constitution, never has been.
The same week we have remembered that God, not government, gave us our right to self-defense. No government employee can compel you to prove you have a need to defend yourself more than anyone else in order to exercise that right of self-defense. The right to own and carry a gun has always existed and will always exist in the future. Guns are in the Constitution, always have been.
In both cases, we have President Donald Trump to thank. He ran on the pledge to appoint constitutional, conservative judges who would read and apply the Constitution as intended by its authors. Trump did not believe in a living changing Constitution. We trusted Trump to keep his promise, unlike Bush Sr. and Bush Jr., who promised they would appoint conservative judges and then gave us Souter and Roberts.
The lasting legacy of President Trump will be his effect on the Supreme Court for the next 20 years. The three justices Trump appointed have continued Trump’s winning, and I am certainly not tired of it yet. If all Trump did was protect us from Hillary, he was a great president. No doubt the liberal, gay and trans justices that Hillary would have appointed if she had won (think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala and Mayor Pete) would have voted quite differently. Abortions would continue unabated at public expense and guns would be banned to everyone but the criminals.
Democrats always play small ball, trying to accomplish something quickly to get headlines this week. That’s what causes President Biden to use our strategic oil reserve in a failing effort to reduce current gas prices. Sometime in the future we are going to really need that strategic oil reserve, and it will be empty. Like a farmer eating his seed corn and then being surprised when he has nothing to plant.
Republicans play a long ball game, concentrating on the ultimate victory rather than scoring the most in the third inning. We recognize that the judicial branch of government has a greater long-term effect on our culture than legislation and executive orders. It took most of my life for the Supreme Court to come to its senses and stop the slaughter of the innocent pre-born. It took the cries of 63 million babies for our prayers to be heard. It took a man with the integrity of Donald Trump to keep his promises and then wait years for the desired outcome. No longer will the blood of the innocent stain this promised land and cry unto God for justice.
May the blessings of nature’s God continue to be poured out upon these United States of America, the last best hope of mankind.