I write this before the election, while seated at the county elections office, serving as a poll watcher. I am observing nine dedicated volunteers who are busy opening absentee ballots, checking to be sure they are ready to be counted on election day. The process is tedious and must be performed carefully to protect every ballot. The envelope must be opened and retained for two years in case an election audit is requested by any candidate.
Each box is counted by a team of three who frequently check each other’s work. Election office officials carefully supervise. The envelopes, liners and ballots are separated and counted over and over until all counts are consistent. Each volunteer must initial the calculation sheet to verify its accuracy.
Poll watchers are guaranteed by Idaho Code Section 34-304 to observe election activities. My name was submitted by the Republican Party weeks ago. I can watch but cannot interfere with or interrupt the ballot opening process. When you voted you may have seen poll watchers in your neighborhood polling station. Being a poll worker or watcher is a great way to serve your community and maintain election integrity.
Sending poll watchers to observe in no way implies a belief that the election process is faulty or corrupt. Quite the contrary, but all of us perform better when someone is watching. We all remember the lousy professional games played before empty stadiums during COVID lockdowns. The audience is essential to a successful performance. The Republican Party supports the county election office, but as Ronald Reagan taught all of us, “trust but verify” is always the best path. Observers allow the votes to rest easy, knowing every legal vote will be counted and no illegal votes are allowed.
The boxes of ballots keep coming, each containing votes cast in advance of the election. Over 2,400 absentee ballots were requested and mailed out. These are from citizens who value their right to select those who will govern and who took the time to vote early because of conflict or preference. If you voted on election day, you were served by dedicated neighbors, many of whom have volunteered for decades. Hundreds of our fellow citizens are essential for our republic to survive and thrive in these difficult times, where suspicions are high and trust is low.
We are all familiar with the stories of ballot harvesting, Zuckerburg drop boxes, ballots copied in the night and observers kicked out while counting continues. I have no knowledge of what happens in eastern blue states run by Democrats, but I can testify that the voters in Bonneville County are well served by our Republican County Clerk Penny Manning, her election office staff and the hundreds of volunteers who make elections safe and efficient.
I love the saying that Idaho is what America used to be, and Bonneville County is what Idaho used to be. We live in a special place where our liberties are protected because so many volunteer to help when needed. May God bless that it will ever be so.