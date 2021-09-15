As our nation was being created, the greatest fear of our founders was that the federal government would grow in power to eclipse the states’ sovereignty. The founders lived in a kingdom where the word of a single man was the law, and they knew absolute power corrupts absolutely. They wanted something better for us.
The founders declared their complaints against their wicked king in the Declaration of Independence. You determine if any of their accusations sound familiar today: “He has forbidden his assent to laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. He has forbidden his Governors to pass laws of immediate and pressing importance. … He has obstructed the administration of justice. … He has made Judges dependent on his will. … He has erected a multitude of new offices and sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people. … He has excited insurrections amongst us. … Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury.” Each of these complaints can be made against the Biden regime.
James Madison was convinced that the states would give up their power to the federal government only if the people and the states “elect an uninterrupted succession of men ready to betray both; that the traitors should throughout this period, uniformly and systematically pursue some fixed plan for the extension of the military establishment.” — Federalist Papers, Number 46.
The federal government would thereby accumulate a military force for what Madison called their “projects of ambition.” Sounds exactly like the forever wars we have been fighting and losing in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. We were not allowed to win because the wars were not about winning. They were about selling bombs.
The drafters of the Constitution argued that the federal government had only such limited powers as were granted by the actual words of the Constitution. The states did not trust them and insisted on the inclusion of the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” In layman’s terms, the feds do not get to claim powers they were not granted. All powers not delegated to the feds remain with the states and the people. The feds work for us, not the other way round.
President Biden’s vaccine mandate edict last week clearly shows that the feds have forgotten they work for us. The servant must never become the master. Nineteen governors, including Gov. Little, have drawn the line at the 10th Amendment. The Idaho Republican Platform declares that the sovereignty of the state must be protected, and Bonneville County Republicans intend to support that fight. Once Idaho’s sovereignty is gone, it will never come back.
We must hold Gov. Little’s feet to the fire of state’s rights. Idaho Republicans must lead the fight to enforce the 10th Amendment against Democrat vaccine overreach at all levels. Join us before it is too late. We will not get a second chance. If the feds get rid of the 10th Amendment, the Second Amendment will be the next to fall.