As a new member of the Bonneville County Republican Party, I would like to share my experience. I was invited by a neighbor to attend and was welcomed by all. I was able to become a precinct committee officer within six months and now a member of the executive committee within a year. The only thing asked of me was to fill out a paper agreeing with the party platform, and if not, to indicate with which parts I disagreed.

Kelly Porter

As I have watched and participated with many of the volunteers in the BCRCC, I have gained great respect for them. They have integrity, high moral standards and look to God for guidance.

Kelly Porter is secretary for the Bonneville County Republican Party.

