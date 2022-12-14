As a new member of the Bonneville County Republican Party, I would like to share my experience. I was invited by a neighbor to attend and was welcomed by all. I was able to become a precinct committee officer within six months and now a member of the executive committee within a year. The only thing asked of me was to fill out a paper agreeing with the party platform, and if not, to indicate with which parts I disagreed.
As I have watched and participated with many of the volunteers in the BCRCC, I have gained great respect for them. They have integrity, high moral standards and look to God for guidance.
I am amazed at their dedication and willingness to sacrifice so much time. This isn’t something that we do for fun. The time we devote to work on causes we believe in is because we believe in a free society; we believe the Constitution is a document inspired by God to assist us in having liberty and an environment where all people can pursue happiness. We would all rather be enjoying more time with family and friends than knocking on doors and asking questions that most people don’t want to discuss.
I don’t know how many times I have stepped out of my comfort zone participating in BCRCC actions. If you had asked me if I enjoy knocking on doors to ask strangers how they feel about something on a ballot, I would say no stinking way. But if you asked me to do it so that my children and grandchildren can enjoy the freedoms I enjoyed as I was growing up, then I am there, ready to knock.
That is what I was doing when I was sued for recommending candidates.
I am a mother of five with three grandchildren, I am a 56-year-old volunteering, walking in sometimes 30 degree weather, knocking on doors. This was not what I imagined for myself at this stage of my life.
In an environment where Democrats were openly encouraging their members to cross over and vote in Republican primaries or run as Republicans, I was elated to participate on a vetting committee to help insure that the people of our community knew who were true Republicans on the ballot — people who follow the principles within the party platform.
The vetting committee was 22 people from our community, not just members of the BCRCC. We had candidates fill out questionnaires. We met with them. We researched voting records, donors and many other metrics. Altogether we spent over 700 hours considering over 33,000 individual data points. We took it seriously, and we worked hard.
What did we receive in exchange? We were sued.
Volunteers that sacrificed time for their communities were sued.
Luckily, the suit helped people see the light, and we were able to vote in a new Republican State Executive Committee.
My experience in working with the BCRCC has been overwhelmingly positive. It is a grassroots organization getting things done. Come join our meetings every second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m. at the Shilo. We need you.
Kelly Porter is secretary for the Bonneville County Republican Party.
