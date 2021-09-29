Gallons of ink have already been spilled decrying the deeply flawed withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, so I won’t belabor the point. The subordination of military and humanitarian imperatives to capitalize on the politics of withdrawal has proven to be an unforced error, the size and scope of which will take years or decades to fully tally. A lesson to reflect on now, however, is already apparent: Postwar issues require more, not less, contemplation than those experienced in wartime. The frantic environment of combat and necessary defense of culture naturally force quick, decisive action. A postwar president must have a long view and be willing to make unpopular decisions to maintain the gains earned by fighting a war.
Indeed, decisions made at war’s completion are more complicated than those made during conflict. While post-bellum policymakers do have the advantages of hindsight and an environment of greatly reduced violence in which to ponder outcomes and establish future strategies, it is this condition free of the stresses of war that complicates the politics. When the shooting stops and terms are delivered, those not in uniform turn their attention to problems of more immediate concern. Issues related to garrisoning a conquered territory to deny future access to enemy combatants, for example, are not considered extant. Eventually, when enough time has passed, an opportunistic chief executive may look to score political points by removing forces from a controlled territory — images of soldiers returning home and totals of the treasure saved are used to rationalize the decision.
But war brings stability only when the victor forces strong conditions on the vanquished and keeps forces in place to prevent future aggression. Absent this, postwar stability is fragile. When the winning forces are removed, this tenuous condition often turns catastrophic, as evidenced by American military operations in the Middle East over the last two decades. Removal of U.S. forces from Iraq was executed to assuage the concerns of a war-weary voting base. The rise of the Islamic State and redeployment of American military units to smite it were predictable.
Has the U.S. always been reluctant to station troops in hot zones for extended periods of time? Hardly. U.N. forces led by the U.S. fought North Korean and Chinese communist armies in defense of a fledgling South Korea in the early 1950s. Americans have been there ever since, and more than 20,000 currently serve in that war zone. South Korea has evolved since the war from a weak agrarian state to an economic powerhouse due in part to the security provided by ever-present American forces. This generations-long deployment, punctuated by fierce violence perpetrated by the belligerent North Koreans, has not been a steady source of anxiety for American citizens, as it has not been used as a political football for generations.
There should be no political ceremony or revisionism affixed to this exit, only sober strategic analysis if we are to prevent the Afghan security situation from deteriorating in the absence of an American military presence.