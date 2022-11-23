Most people dislike taxes, increasing regulations and the government’s size. And every Republican promises to reverse the trend and shrink this leviathan. But it never happens. For example, Bush gave us the Patriot Act, a Republican Congress failed to repeal Obamacare, our governor shut down “unessential” businesses and our state government has grown by 30% in the last two years. Republican incumbents boast about protecting our liberties and making the world a safer place for freedom. Yet it doesn’t feel much freer or safer to me.
After the death of Caesar’s immediate successors, Rome entered a period of turmoil and decline. The emperors were weak and jealous, and out of fear, they empowered the Praetorian Guards (Roman elite soldiers) with immense wealth and enormous liberties. Eventually, licentiousness led to Rome’s decline. After one especially degenerate emperor was assassinated by his own concubine, Pertinax was chosen as the next emperor, a man renowned for his virtues and discipline. But his guards promptly murdered him after he cut their pay and reintroduced discipline. Later, Probus, another virtuous emperor, was also murdered by his guards for directing them to drain a swamp to teach them moderation. While these good men could have saved a dying empire, the Roman soldiers’ selfishness precluded such an outcome.
The modern administrative state, like the Praetorian Guards, has amassed immense wealth, and it holds incredible power without the check of our vote. Too often the efforts of both constituents and politicians alike fail to reduce its voracious appetite. A couple of striking examples include the FBI’s fabricated claims about Trump colluding with Russia and Trudeau freezing the bank accounts of anyone he could that donated to the Canadian Freedom Convoy. It seems history books malign every person who dares stand up to the “state” or the media destroys them. The administrative state, like the Praetorian Guards, has become rotten with power. And while pretending to have our best interests at heart, politicians on both sides of the aisle pander to its gaping maw to avoid jeopardizing their own dizzying dreams of grandeur.
Thus, we appear to be in a Catch-22. The administrative state ensures its favorites are elected and its opponents are removed, and politicians increase the state’s power at our expense. But the Catch-22 is a façade because it ignores that we could support leaders who won’t pander to the administrative state. Admittedly, finding them can be hard. They don’t receive media coverage because the media is the administrative state’s lap dog, and they are not well funded like the establishment’s pick. But they can be found. And such people, in the right position, can push back against the administrative state. Finding and supporting such men and women, whether at the local school or on the steps of the capitol, is our goal as the Bonneville County Republican Party, and it’s time we stop waiting for someone else to do it.
If ever there were a need for true conservatives to band together, it is now. Join us in supporting and becoming the patriots who stand wherever the fight is waged and declare, like Martin Luther of old, “Here I stand, I can do no other, so help me God.”
Ben Marsden is the fourth vice chair of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
