Carrie: The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee took a real beating in the May 17 Republican Primary elections in Bonneville County.
Jerry: I’ll say. Did you know they mailed postcards to every registered Republican in Bonneville County endorsing 13 of their right wing pals in contested races? And they lost nine of those races.
Carrie: In their recent Post Register column, they boasted about the high turnout of Republican voters. And they still lost big. I heard some people were using their postcards to know whom to vote against.
Jerry: It suggests they are very out of touch with our community.
Carrie: They behave more like a clique than an organization that is supposed to represent the interests of 35,000 plus Republicans in our county.
Jerry: What do you mean by clique?
Carrie: Webster defines clique as “a small closed off group of people.”
Jerry: Good description.
Carrie: But wait — there’s more. The state GOP filed a lawsuit against them for violating the state party rules. In Idaho, county Republican parties are not allowed to endorse legislative or statewide candidates in contested primary races.
Jerry: The BCRCC’s own bylaws said so. When the state GOP pointed out the violation, they simply changed their bylaws. However, they ignored the fact that the state party rules only allow them to endorse county candidates (commissioners, prosecutors, etc.).
Carrie: I suppose “if you can’t win playing by the rules, change the rules?”
Jerry: It appears their next move is to send delegates from their clique to the July 14 state GOP convention in an attempt to change the rules about endorsements and anything else they don’t like.
Carrie: The state GOP allows the BCRCC to send 47 delegates to the July convention.
Jerry: Who decides who becomes a delegate?
Carrie: According to the state rules, any registered Republican can fill out a delegate application that gets voted on by the county party leaders and precinct committee officers.
Jerry: What’s a PCO?
Carrie: Every county is divided into precincts. Bonneville has 59. The PCO is someone in your precinct whom you elect during your party’s primary election.
Jerry: I suspect most voters are clueless about that. No wonder PCOs often run unopposed.
Carrie: Their main job is to serve as the precinct’s liaison between their party voters, candidates and elected officials. Let’s face it; the average person doesn’t have the time or interest to follow all this.
Jerry: And the BCRCC has done an excellent job recruiting people who support their right wing ideology to run as PCOs.
Carrie: Back to the delegate elections, the state GOP rules say leaders and PCOs from the county party and legislative districts vote on who becomes a delegate. It’s done by secret ballot.
Jerry: Dare I ask who won?
Carrie: Twenty of the 47 spots were won by BCRCC officers or PCOs. Fourteen of them (30%) went to family members of the delegates.
Jerry: Sounds like you should marry a BCRCC leader or PCO to become a delegate. Did any of Bonneville County’s state legislators get elected?
Carrie: Five applied. District 33 Rep. Marco Erickson and newly elected District 32 Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (who is unopposed in November) received rejection letters. District 33 Sen. Dave Lent is alternate No. 35 which means almost all the delegates have to drop out for him to attend.
Jerry: Meanwhile the candidates who lost their legislative races against Mickelsen and Lent won delegate spots.
Carrie: As did District 35 Rep. Chad Christensen who lost his May primary election.
Jerry: The actions of the BCRCC remind me of George Washington’s warning. To paraphrase, “(Political parties) are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people.”