The August 2023 issue of High Country News features a provocative article on the “Greater Idaho” secessionist movement written by freelance Oregon journalist Leah Sottile. Sottile compares the current attempt by some in eastern Oregon to move the Oregon-Idaho boundary westward with past, racially motivated secessionism across the Northwest.

The author looks back on our state’s experience in north Idaho with white supremacist Richard Butler and the Aryan Nations compound that envisioned a refuge for white people fleeing cities overrun with minority groups. Despite his death in 2004 and the demise of his Hayden Lake compound, Butler’s ideas have remained and evolved, as evidenced in Greater Idaho rhetoric.

Janice Brown is a retired nonprofit executive and state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democrats.

