What started out as a seemingly-harmless viral app inspiring users to record themselves dancing to short music clips has turned into a genuine national security concern. TikTok, a Chinese social media platform, quickly transformed from its video sharing and social networking services to become an entity that hoovers up as much data as feasible from its users, censors enemies of the Chinese Communist Party, and uses its position as a quasi-state entity to surveil foreign communications extraterritoriality.
TikTok and its parent Beijing-based parent company ByteDance claim that there is nothing to see here and that user data in the U.S. and elsewhere is secure (or will soon be): “We know we’re among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data … 100% of US user traffic is being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. We still use our US and Singapore data centers for backup, but as we continue our work we expect to delete US users’ private data from our own data centers and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the US.”
However, what are TikTok users to do in the meantime as they “continue their work” of deleting U.S. users’ private data (read: anonymize personally identifiable information)? The digital espionage continues, even when personally identifiable information is anonymized; metadata can still be used to recreate user identities with extraordinary accuracy. While the Federal Trade Commission has been urged by Congress to investigate the social media giant as a potential national security threat, ordinary Americans interested in preserving their own identities can take a simple step to protect themselves.
Delete the app. Remove it from your children’s phones. There is immense harm being done behind the scenes, beyond the obvious whittling down of our attention spans. FBI director Christopher Wray says, “China has for far too long counted on being everybody’s second-highest priority.”
It is high time we reverse the co-opting of the private sector by Chinese companies whose corporate governance structures and internal policies are set by Communist Party leadership.
Dakota Roberson is an engineer and educator in Idaho Falls.