The right to worship and believe as one chooses has deep roots in American history and continues to benefit society today.
In the winter of 1620, my ancestors, Peter and Martha Browne, set foot on American soil after a long and treacherous journey aboard the Mayflower. They had sacrificed everything to make the trip to this new land, taking only a few possessions with them. However, the sacrifice, in their minds, was worth it. For many years before the boarding of the Mayflower, the king of England did not grant religious freedom: executing, imprisoning and persecuting those that did not belong to the Church of England. My ancestors and many other pilgrims fled to the New World in quest of a place where they could worship as they pleased.
They viewed this freedom as a basic human right. The desire for religion and spirituality comes from an individual’s heart, and the free expression of that desire is necessary for a functioning society. Thus, freedom of religion became a key part of American history and values.
The 1960s and 1970s brought the civil rights movement in which African Americans fought to end segregation and to create the America spoken of in the Declaration of Independence, where “all men are created equal.” Many civil rights groups were organized by churches, with Martin Luther King Jr., a major leader in the movement, being a Baptist minister himself. People were inspired by their religion and their community of faith to take the nonviolent approach that eventually passed the Civil Rights Act. If the freedom to worship and believe as one chooses was not granted to everyone living in the United States, the country would lack diversity of ideas and the drive to bring about change.
Finally, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many conflicts regarding this freedom of religion. Many churches were closed according to government guidelines for an extended period of time, and this caused many to question whether this was a violation of First Amendment rights. Here, in Idaho Falls, I have seen the impact of this closure on many lives. People felt that their beliefs were suppressed, that their voice and ideas didn’t matter, and that they were disconnected from the things they held closest to their hearts. The pandemic brought to our attention why this amendment was worth fighting for and how it has shaped our country today: America believes in diversity, agency and the freedom to express oneself.
The guarantee that the government will not prohibit the free exercise of religion is essential to life in the United States. Religious groups and individuals have contributed to the diversity of the American community and, as a result, have improved the United States as a whole. The first right bestowed upon Americans by the first amendment tells the story of the United States, from the pilgrim’s feet, brushing the New World for the first time, to the great and powerful civilization America is today. Through the centuries, Americans have believed and will hopefully always believe that everyone, regardless of religion, can make an impact and that freedom of faith and spirituality allows for your voice, and my voice and anyone’s voice to change the world.