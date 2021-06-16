Article 1 Section 8 contains several of the most significant clauses in the Constitution. The powers of Congress are explicitly listed here, making it the provision most likely to be abused by lawmakers. Beginning shortly after ratification, definitions in this clause have been stretched paper-thin to achieve extra-Constitutional legislative goals. For example, the so-called “Spending Clause” gives Congress the power to “provide for the common Defence and general Welfare,” but by itself does not define a congressional power. It simply serves as an introductory declaration that limitations of Congressional spending are subject to clearly defined powers in the clauses to follow.
But in an argument as old as the Constitution itself, Alexander Hamilton pushed for an expansive interpretation — one limited only by lawmakers’ imagination. James Madison, author of the Virginia Plan and a majority of the Constitution, opposed such elastic interpretations. Congressional spending was limited to specific, enumerated powers. And while there is nothing in clauses two to eighteen related to social programs, the “general Welfare” phrase was famously used to rationalize the Social Security Act and other provisions of FDR’s New Deal, upholding Hamilton’s view and providing a constitutional pretext for unscrupulous congressional spending.
Of course, nothing in these clauses is related to infrastructure either, unless one stretches the definition of “Post Offices and post Roads.” The word “infrastructure,” usually referring to construction or repair of roads, highways, bridges, ports, waterways, and airports now also applies to private homes, public schools, green energy generation, high-speed broadband, hospitals, electric vehicles, jobs, wages, and private industries. Effectively, “infrastructure” means whatever the current administration and legislative majority wants it to mean, rendering the word meaningless.
The thousands of unreadable pages that will make up the infrastructure bill is yet another example of how legislative discipline conceived by the framers and enforced by the crisp words of Article 1 Section 8 have been outright abandoned … another example of “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”
As legislative discipline is forsworn, so is any notion of fiscal responsibility. The infrastructure plan, if executed, will pile trillions on top of the already-mounting national debt. Aggressive tax hikes will recover only a fraction of the costs, and projections by the Congressional Budget Office and White House Office of Management and Budget are built on wildly optimistic assumptions about growth, inflation, economic dynamism, interest rates, and more. The carefree manner in which our government monetizes its astronomical debt (now far exceeding the GDP) leads one to wonder why sharp tax increases are considered at all anymore.
Our legislators, those entrusted with the power of the purse, would be wise to heed Bastiat’s timeless advice “…the bad economist pursues a small present good, which will be followed by a great evil to come, while the true economist pursues a great good to come — at the risk of a small present evil … It often happens, that the sweeter the first fruit of a habit is, the more bitter are the consequences.”