Carrie: The May 17 primary elections are nine days away. Early voting is open until this Friday, 5 p.m.
Jerry: Only 17% of voting age Idahoans bothered to vote in the 2020 primary elections. No wonder some elected officials are so controversial.
Carrie: With the governor and statewide offices up for grabs, hopefully there’s more participation this year. What interests me is the money game. Who’s giving the most money to Idaho candidates and PACs?
Jerry: Who are eastern Idaho’s biggest players?
Carrie: The Idaho secretary of state and Federal Elections Commission websites have that info. So, I looked up campaign donations from May 2021 through April 2022.
Jerry: And the top five?
Carrie: Bryan and Sharon Smith top the list. Because Mr. Smith is running for Congress, he has paid a total of $329,189 (of which $300,000 is a loan) to his campaign. He, his wife and two of their businesses, Smith, Driscoll and Associates and Kukista, have also given almost $36,000 to other Idaho candidates and PACs.
Jerry: How much has Mr. Smith’s campaign raised?
Carrie: As of March 31, almost $640,000. His personal loan and donations make up 51% of the total.
Jerry: Who’s next?
Carrie: Janice and Jimmy McGeachin have donated $314,551 to Janice’s campaign for governor. They gave an additional $3,180, mostly to one other candidate.
Jerry: How much has her campaign raised?
Carrie: As of April 30, she had almost $648,000. But that doesn’t include smaller donations received in April that don’t have to be reported until May 10. The McGeachins’ personal donations make up almost 50% of her total raised.
Jerry: Gov. Little has raised almost $2 million during the same timeframe. Sounds like Janice McGeachin is the best thing that’s ever happened to the governor’s fundraising effort?
Carrie: Next are Frank and Belinda VanderSloot and their company Melaleuca at $171,000. The biggest Idaho donation was $70,000 from Melaleuca to the Idaho Liberty PAC. They also gave $30,000 to Gov. Little.
Jerry: Isn’t there a $5,000 limit per individual and company to statewide candidates?
Carrie: Yes. But you can give $5,000 each for the May primary and general November election. Mr. and Mrs. Vandersloot and Melaleuca each gave $10,000 to cover both elections. Should Gov. Little lose the primary, he must refund the $15,000 they donated to his general election.
Jerry: Who’s next?
Carrie: Richard and Peggy Larsen and their business Richard and Peggy Larsen Farms gave $130,100. Their largest Idaho donation was $20,000 from their business to Idaho Liberty PAC. They also personally gave $20,000 to Gov. Little’s primary and general election campaigns.
Jerry: And last?
Carrie: Doyle and Elizabeth Beck and their affiliated businesses Phenix Construction, BECO Construction, Little Butte Land and Lincoln Land gave $122,040. Mr. Beck’s biggest Idaho donations were $30,000 to Idaho Citizens Alliance of Idaho PAC and $10,000 each to Idaho Freedom and Defend Idaho PACs.
Jerry: Why are wealthy people giving so much money to political action committees?
Carrie: There are strict limits on how much you can donate to candidates. But there are virtually no limits on donations to certain types of PACs known as “super PACs.” Super PACs cannot give directly to candidates. But they can spend mega dollars on independent expenditures.
Jerry: What are independent expenditures?
Carrie: Super PACs cannot coordinate their campaign plans or expenditures with the candidate they wish to help. But the sky’s the limit on spending. For example, the Washington, D.C., based Club for Growth Action PAC, recently spent $282,000 on an advertising campaign opposing Lawrence Wasden. That has far more influence on an election than somebody giving the maximum $5,000 per election to Wasden’s opponent.
Jerry: That’s why transparency in campaign finance is so important. As someone once said, “Our democracy is meant to be more than a disagreement among rich people.”
Carrie: Please vote.