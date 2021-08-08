Jerry: Guess what’s the most popular recreational activity for Idaho politicos?
Carrie: What?
Jerry: Running for Governor. Twelve people have filed so far, although one has dropped out. And that doesn’t include Gov. Little who hasn’t announced yet.
Carrie: But the election isn’t until November 2022.
Jerry: Because Idaho is such a red state, the May Republican primary election often decides who becomes the next governor. It’s 10 months away.
Carrie: Who’s running?
Jerry: So far, there are eight Republicans if you include Gov. Little, two unaffiliated, one Democratic and one Constitution Party candidate.
Carrie: Are perennial fringe candidates Harley Brown and Pro-Life in the group?
Jerry: Pro-Life has filed as “Pro-Life Pro-Life.” Perhaps Harley Brown has returned to Fat Jack’s ex-wife’s basement?
Carrie: Among the extreme right-wing Republican candidates are Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, professional publicity seeker Ammon Bundy, Eagle Idaho politico Ed Humphreys and Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
Jerry: Let’s take a look at who’s raising the most money? That’ll give us some insight into how they’re doing.
Carrie: Statewide candidates don’t have to file monthly campaign finance reports until next year. So, it’s difficult to know how much they’ve raised. Instead, we’ll have to rely on their “48-hour timed contributions” reports.
Jerry: What’s that?
Carrie: Any candidate who receives $1,000 or more, regardless of when they receive it, should report the contribution within 48 hours to the secretary of state. Candidates for statewide office like governor, leuitenant governor, etc. can accept up to $5,000 each from a donor for their primary and general election for a total of $10,000.
Jerry: Who’s the big money winner so far?
Carrie: Gov. Little started the year with about $136,000 in the bank. He filed his first 48-hour report in mid-June. As of Aug. 5, he has raised $168,000 in $1,000+ donations.
Jerry: Looks like having Janice McGeachin, Ammon Bundy et. al. as his opponents have been the best thing to ever happen to Gov. Little’s fundraising effort. Who are some of Gov. Little’s big eastern Idaho donors?
Carrie: Frank and Belinda VanderSloot each gave him $10,000 as did Rexburg’s Richard and Peggy Larson.
Jerry: How’s Janice McGeachin’s fundraising going?
Carrie: Despite being a favorite of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, she appears to be falling short. She started the year with about $23,000. Since she filed her first 48-hour report in mid-May, she has raised about $40,000 in $1,000+ donations. Freedom Foundation board Chair Brent Regan is one of her biggest donors at $4,000.
Jerry: Regan is also chair of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee that recently passed a resolution supporting the John Birch Society.
Carrie: That’s worrisome. It brings back memories of McCarthyism.
Jerry: How’s Ammon Bundy doing?
Carrie: Mr. Bundy, who’s well known for getting out the pitchfork crowd to demonstrate at the homes of elected officials, isn’t so good at fundraising. He’s only raised $2,000 in $1,000+ donations.
Jerry: Campaign finance doesn’t appear to be his strong suit.
Carrie: Indeed, he had to withdraw as his own campaign treasurer earlier this year because he hadn’t registered to vote in Idaho, a requirement of the job.
Jerry: Ammon Bundy has been living in Idaho making a nuisance of himself for six years but couldn’t be bothered to do that?
Carrie: Yup. Now, the big surprise comes from Ed Humphreys’ 48-hour reports. Since he began filing in mid-April, he has raised over $119,000 in $1,000+ donations. Of those, $10,000 is a personal loan.
Jerry: How about the other candidates?
Carrie: Nobody else has filed 48-hour reports. They don’t appear to be serious contenders.
Jerry: As somebody once said: “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money, and I can’t remember what the second one is.”