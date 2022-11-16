Professions over time develop internal self-regulating machinery. Various benchmarks and yardsticks are put in place to maintain credibility and ensure the long-term survival of a vocation. Engineers, medical professionals and accountants require extensive training and continuing education paired with grueling exams and peer reviews. Restraints come in various shapes and sizes and are usually levied internally (and occasionally enforced externally). Competency and repeated performance are valued and rewarded, and long-term reputational stakes are at play. But what should we make of the once-noble job originally intended to provide society the facts, events and ideas of the day?
Journalism, an enterprise essential for a free society, has little but editorial staff for internal policing. No exams or re-certifications, no peer reviews, qualifications or other hoops to jump through to ensure a writer is on the up-and-up. Editors can filter for poorly researched, ill-motivated or sloppily written work in the short term, but they are simultaneously stewards of the outlet in the long term. They look out for its profitability, its stability and its credibility. And when the editor’s incentives align with the broader good of the vocation, both flourish.
However, a growing misalignment of incentives leaves the journalistic enterprise adrift. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the decline of local reportage. Once the core of public discourse, daily local coverage is reduced to little more than day-old national Associated Press clippings, stale meeting summaries, high school sports and tabloid-lite puff pieces. Sandwiched between stacks of ads is the occasional local politics hitjob, usually flanked by letters to the editor grumbling about last week’s political hitjob.
The editorial process has been short-circuited, and most editors no longer feel compelled to sharpen content quality. Excellence has been replaced by easily tallied stand-in performance metrics — clicks and retweets, shares on Facebook. An editor worth their salt will take a crisply sensationalized headline offered quickly — a “hot take” — over substantive journalism any day of the week. And many writers are more than willing to give it to them (after all, investigative reporting and thoughtful wordsmithing is hard work).
National media, on the other hand, appears to be on a never-ending win streak. In a parallel to the decades-long decline of federalism conservatives bemoan, nationalized stories offer an attractive alternative to locally reported pieces. News is presorted to be an us versus them blood sport. Melodramatic national stories allow the flippant generalization of others, feeding deep misunderstanding. Worse yet, we miss out on local stories that directly impact our families most, poisoning critical thinking and our ability to hold local leaders accountable.
With falling revenue, mass consolidation and clear editorial malpractice, local media is fighting an uphill battle. Regardless of its current failings, we need the enterprise — thoughtful American discourse depends on it.
Dakota Roberson is an engineer and educator in Idaho Falls.
