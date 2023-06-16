This past Tuesday evening my oldest son complained that he could not taste dinner. I did not think much of it. Perhaps he burned his tongue or something and things would eventually get better. Wednesday morning, he came to me saying half of his face felt funny and he could not fully open or close his right eye. As any parent would, I quickly went from, “It will probably be fine” to worst fears. I am lucky. Unlike the parents of over 4 million children in the U.S., my children are insured. It was not a question of whether I should risk it or not, and I certainly was not thinking about how if I took him to the doctor, I may not be able to afford my basic bills this month. I did not have to worry about what leaving work for a few hours to get my son’s medical treatment would mean to my paycheck on Friday.

At that moment, I was able to focus on my son’s needs and get him the care he needed. I did not have to question the primarily financial consequences of a doctor’s visit. We visited urgent care, where they conducted some tests and determined that they could not rule out a serious problem that they were not able to diagnose. They sent us to the emergency room. Thankfully, it was not a stroke, it is likely a condition brought on by some sort of infection that medication will resolve with no permanent damage. Left untreated, though, it could have caused permanent issues.

David Roth was a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 2. He was the Democratic nominee to the U.S. Senate in 2022 as well as a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

