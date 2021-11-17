In our world today, it sometimes seems that there’s little the government doesn’t control. It’s easy for some people to become confused. They talk as if nothing happens on its own without a government administration forcing it to be so. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking this way. It’s called being a “statist.” Importantly, the Republican Party is not the government. The Republican Party is a private organization that picks its nominees in a private process called a primary election.
Liberals falsely think that they should have a right to vote in the Republican Party primary because they falsely think that everything in our society — including the Republican Party — is an appendage of government. They confuse their right to vote in government elections with a supposed right to vote in the nomination process of a private organization. The truth is every citizen has a right to vote in elections of government officials. But those not belonging to a private organization like the Republican Party have no more right to vote in the process for candidate selection than Ford stockholders have a right to vote in a board meeting for General Motors.
Moderates sometimes also espouse the false idea of thinking that the checks and balances intended to moderate government power apply to private organizations, like the Republican Party. Government power certainly should be checked, balanced and moderated because only government wields a monopoly on the use of force in our society. Importantly, private organizations like the Republican Party have no such forceful government power. A political party can no more force someone to accept its opinions or support its candidates than a private company can force someone to buy its products.
Critics complain that the Republican Party should represent broader viewpoints. Complainers suggest that the Republican Party should be a big tent to be more inclusive. But a political party doesn’t exist for this purpose. Because the Republican Party isn’t the government, it was never intended to be all things to all people.
The Republican Party is biased, partisan and political. It exists specifically to hold strong opinions and actively advocate for its policies, which are codified in its platform. When liberals oppose the platform, they call it extreme, which is a relative term. The Republican Party platform is written, available to read and mostly stable year after year. When the world moves, the fixed principles of the Republican Party platform may appear more moderate or more extreme, but those people who make up the Republican Party will continue fighting for those principles because they believe them to be true and valuable.
As Republicans, we actively seek to advance our great platform principles. In Idaho, a majority of voters agree the Republican Party reflects their values to the consternation of some liberals who seek to hijack the Republican Party primary process because a majority of voters reject their liberal views. If you’re biased towards the principles of liberty too, then come participate in a private organization that works hard to advance your values. I invite you to get involved in the Republican Party and join a network of people dedicated to protecting and preserving your values.