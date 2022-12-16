Last year, about this time, I asked you to remember that people are not just in need during the holidays. Service to others is a year-round endeavor and one that is absolutely critical for our communities and our society as a whole.

I will never know if you did or did not take my advice. If you did — thank you, I am sure that you made a difference. If you did not, are you sure you are not the one who declared war on Christmas? At the very least, war on the Christmas spirit?

David Roth is a local nonprofit director and a precinct captain for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

