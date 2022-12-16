Last year, about this time, I asked you to remember that people are not just in need during the holidays. Service to others is a year-round endeavor and one that is absolutely critical for our communities and our society as a whole.
I will never know if you did or did not take my advice. If you did — thank you, I am sure that you made a difference. If you did not, are you sure you are not the one who declared war on Christmas? At the very least, war on the Christmas spirit?
My sons and I attended a reading of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story this past Friday evening. The room was full, and delicious treats with hot cocoa were abundant. I have heard the story hundreds of times. When I was little, there was the Mickey Mouse version; when I was in high school, there was the Hollywood version with Bill Murray. No matter the version, the message is the same. Life is short, and it is better to spend your life making it better for those around you rather than focusing only on yourself. I think that many would agree that message is one of the central themes of the Christmas holiday.
Perhaps that is one reason that I find the phrase “the war on Christmas” so ironic. I hear it so often this time of year.
“I can’t shop at that store because their sign says ‘Happy holidays’ and it is Christmas,” or my personal favorite, “I get that people say holidays because there are other holidays this time of year, but did they have to put their holiday on Christmas? Just one day a year — that is all we ask.”
I guess that they forgot that Dec. 25 was picked arbitrarily. There were several different dates originally considered for various reasons. In the end, the 25th of December was chosen by none other than the Roman emperor at the time, and it just conveniently lined up with a pagan festival that his people were used to celebrating anyway.
None of that actually matters. My point is that Christmas is not about a day, a tree, gifts or even cookies. Yet you would think that all of those things are absolutely critical to Christmas. So often people are so caught up in defending the trinkets of Christmas that they forget to live the message. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all.
Often, the most vocal defenders of Christmas are the worst offenders when it comes to remembering the central theme for the holiday. Apparently, it’s OK for those less fortunate to be hungry and freezing as long as you remember to say “Merry Christmas” as you pass by.
The next time you see someone who could improve the lives of those around them but simply choose not to, consider walking wide. You would hate to be collateral damage in their war on Christmas.
David Roth is a local nonprofit director and a precinct captain for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.