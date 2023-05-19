It used to be that politics rarely made it into everyday conversation. In fact, it used to be one of those topics “best to avoid” in conversation. However, it seems that there is almost no topic of discussion that does not find itself hijacked by political conversation. If you don’t believe me, all you need to do is look at the comments section on almost any news story. Whatever the topic you will likely not need to scroll long to find a political opinion interjected.

David Roth

David Roth

Political discussion is not a bad thing. A more informed and engaged electorate leads to positive changes for our communities, helps hold our leaders accountable, and brings up issues or concerns that may not have come to your attention before. All of these discussions can be helpful.

David Roth was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho’s 2nd District, a former nominee to the U.S. Senate and a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.