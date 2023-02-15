I started my chairmanship of the Idaho Republican Party by reminding our party members of the central message in Lincoln’s “Lyceum Address.” In a contentious and morally-troubled time, Lincoln took great pains to remind his fellow citizens that the alternative to a “love of law and order” was the wild and unruly passions of mob rule. Only by cultivating “a reverence for the Constitution and laws” could Americans evade the trap of wild and unruly passions.

Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon

We live in a similarly difficult time, where many of our fellow citizens are increasingly cynical about the health of our republic and the durability of our Constitution. Challenges to the building block of our civilization, the family, are proliferating. And so many of our institutions seem incapable of addressing the challenges we confront.

Dorothy Moon is the Idaho GOP chairwoman.

