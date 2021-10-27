Imagine if there was a box the size of a refrigerator that could generate all the electricity needed to power your home. A one-time purchase would free you from monthly utility bills and make you energy independent. The company making these generators would employ thousands and free us from our dependency on Middle East oil. Unfortunately, that will never happen, as the baby boy who would grow up to invent that miracle generator was aborted in 1975.
Imagine a pill taken at the first sign of cancer which would track down and kill cancer cells when they are few in number. It would work on any cancer and be available by prescription from your family physician. No chemotherapy, no radiation, no hair loss, just a quick recovery and longer life. All the oncologists and cancer treatment facilities could be employed to treat other diseases. Millions of lives extended. Untold suffering avoided. Your child or spouse or parent who died of cancer would be alive today. Unfortunately, the baby girl who was destined to develop that miracle cure was aborted in 1983.
Imagine a teacher helping your child through the difficult divorce going on in your family. Divorces hurt children in ways not understood by adults and affect their ability to form relationships throughout their lives. Mentoring children through the destruction of their family unit can be the most miraculous act of amazing teachers. That teacher could change your child’s life, but unfortunately, she was aborted in 1985. She never went to college, never became your child’s teacher, was never born.
In an economics class years ago, I learned about externalities that result from our choices, the unknown cost of making every purchase. If I spend my money on cigarettes, I have less money to donate to charity. If the government increases my taxes, I have less money to educate my children or support my church. In 1973 when the U.S. Supreme Court created the right to privacy (found nowhere in the Constitution) and hence the right to an abortion, there was no consideration of the externalities of the decision. Since 1973 more than 60 million American doctors, inventors, teachers and fellow citizens have been aborted, never allowed their God-given right to life. We will never know what miracles those 60 million would have brought from the preexistence, what musical talent, what compassion, what spiritual enlightenment.
In the near future, a case will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court that will reconsider Roe v. Wade and the externalities that resulted. They may not overrule that decision, but they could greatly reduce its effect. Your congressman or senator cannot affect that future case. Only God can influence that decision. The only thing we can do is pray every day that God will soften the hearts of the justices that lives will be saved. The 60 million won’t come back, but we must stop the carnage that abortion has brought to this generation. Pray as if the lives of future miracles depend upon it because they do.