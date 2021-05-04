With the passing of Tim Hopkins, Idaho and the nation have lost a lawyer’s lawyer, a humanitarian, an important civic figure and a genuinely good human being. He will be missed for his moderate, common-sense political outlook and gentlemanly approach to friends and adversaries, alike.
Tim first came up on my radar when I received a call from former Idaho Congressman Orval Hansen sometime in the spring of 1974. I’d gotten to know Orval during the three years I worked for the late Sen. Len Jordan in the early 1970s and still regard Orval as one of the very finest congressmen to have ever served this great state. At the time Orval called, I was chairman of the Jerome County Republicans, and Tim was a candidate for Idaho attorney general. Orval asked if I would put in a good word for Tim at a candidate forum in Jerome that Tim was unable to attend.
Orval told me what an outstanding lawyer and citizen Tim was, but he needn’t have done so. Anyone who Orval could hold in such high esteem also had my highest regard. Over these many years since then, I have been honored to know Tim and have considered him a dear friend.
Tim was what is known in the legal profession as a lawyer’s lawyer — someone at the very top of the profession, someone lawyers might turn to for help with their personal problems. At meetings of the state bar over the last five decades, the respect that Tim received from fellow attorneys was obvious. Those viewing him from the bench in court proceedings trusted his word, respected his exceptional abilities, and appreciated his ethics and civility.
Civility was one of Tim’s hallmarks, both in his legal work and in his personal life. He understood that we are all part of a remarkable, self-governing country and that we can only advance if we work together in relative harmony. Public and private discourse must be civil and respectful if we expect to move ahead. In order to emphasize the vital need for respectful conduct, Tim established the John D. Hansen Award for Civility & Public Service in the Idaho Falls City Club, which he helped to found.
Much of my interaction with Tim was in the public policy sphere. He was what I would characterize as moderate, common sense, pragmatic — the type who wanted to build and improve, rather than engage in the kind of useless and destructive conflict that is all too common today in the public arena.
Your recent article characterized Tim Hopkins as “one of the greatest citizens of our time.” That is certainly an apt description of this remarkable man. We desperately need more like him to move our state and country forward. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in eternal peace.