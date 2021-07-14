Grandkids are great, until we see ourselves in their actions. We recently took a 4-year-old grandson to Lagoon, hoping for a fun day on kiddie rides. In spite of all that was offered, he would go only on the five rides he had already been on before. He was scared of anything new. He rode the carousel a lot.
I have another grandson who is the same way with food. He will eat only something he’s already had and knows that he likes. He refuses to try anything new — no new flavors or textures. He eats a lot of macaroni and cheese.
Most of us are pretty set in our ways. We do the same things, eat the same foods and watch the same TV programs every day. We are creatures of habit with politics as well, always watching the cable news program that supports our paradigm of the world. We listen to talk radio seeking confirmation as our views are reflected back to us. We often feel comfortable and do not challenge what we already “know.” We live in an echo chamber where the walls just send back our own voices. If we never listen to another view, how do we know that our view is still accurate?
Each year the Republican Party brings a great speaker to our Lincoln Day Gala that is scheduled this year for July 31 at Melaleuca Field. Candace Owens was a sellout in 2020. This year we are paying big bucks to bring James O’Keefe from Project Veritas. O’Keefe is an investigative journalist who exposes corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. He has exposed bias at NPR, racial discrimination at Planned Parenthood, incompetence at the Veterans Affairs and lawbreaking in Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He famously crossed our southern border dressed as Osama bin Laden to show the absence of border security. His media presentation on a huge screen promises to be amazing.
I expect you will not agree with all of O’Keefe’s tactics or opinions, but that is not why we have these speakers. If you want to hear the same thing every night, there are cable programs to fill that need. Step out of your echo chamber for one night and challenge what you “know.” Like Mark Twain said: “It’s not what we don’t know that gets us in trouble. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so.”
We usually sell tickets on Eventbrite, but they banned us because we are again having a gun raffle. The woke media refuses to allow our free speech rights to protect our gun rights. To preserve your Second Amendment rights, we switched to a new ticket sales platform at bonneville-republicans.ticketleap.com/bonneville-republicans. Get online and then just print out tickets at home. It’s just that easy.
We will hand you a raffle ticket as you enter, and you may leave with a new pistol or shotgun. Concessions will be available, and we will end with a fireworks finale. Come try a new flavor, and you just might learn something that you knew for sure that just ain’t so. See you at Melaleuca Field on July 31. General admission opens at 6 p.m.