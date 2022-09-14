Many have asked me what is going on with the Republican Party. Why are we so divided, always fighting among ourselves? The answer is very simple. This is really the same battle that is going on in all of us and in every organization formed by man since the beginning of time. The following fable perhaps explains it best.

An old Cherokee is teaching his grandson about life:

Mark Fuller is the IDGOP second vice chairman.

