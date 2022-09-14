Many have asked me what is going on with the Republican Party. Why are we so divided, always fighting among ourselves? The answer is very simple. This is really the same battle that is going on in all of us and in every organization formed by man since the beginning of time. The following fable perhaps explains it best.
An old Cherokee is teaching his grandson about life:
“A fight is going on inside me,” he said to the boy. ”It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves. One is evil — he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego.”
He continued: “The other is good — he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith. The same fight is going on in you — and inside every other person, too.”
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, ”Which wolf will win?”
The old Cherokee simply replied, ”The one you feed.”
Each of us experiences this battle, and it will continue throughout mortality. We feel it in church, at work, in our homes and especially in politics. Some politicians want to serve to help others, spread joy, hope and faith. Others may say that is their goal, in order to get elected, but they actually seek to be generous with other people’s tax money, feeding their false pride on the resentment of class warfare and greed.
The Republican Party has been in power for so long in Idaho state politics that sometimes the bad wolves have risen to control. The Democrat Party’s positions have become so liberal that voters recognize them as the evil wolves — robbing the treasury to buy votes, open borders, and socialism. Because declared Democrats cannot get elected, they have crawled inside the Republican Party, like the parasites they truly are.
In most states, the political battle is between the Republicans and the Democrats. In Idaho, both wolves are inside the Republican Party, battling for control, and we each must decide who we will feed. We have been feeding the education industry so much for so long that they have forgotten there are other purposes for the government besides funding the schools. Last year we spent over 62% of state tax revenue on education. After the additional $410 million in funding approved for education just last week, the proposed initiative must be soundly rejected. Do not feed that wolf any longer. It has been fed enough.
Each voter must seek divine guidance as we approach the November election so that we can select the good wolves and reject the bad, regardless of what party affiliation they claim. We can no longer just vote for the R or the D, we must research and ask for help from our precinct committee officers, who often know these candidates personally. Be very careful which wolf you feed.