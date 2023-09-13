Ubiquitously throughout our culture is the message “vote, vote, vote to preserve our democracy.” Why cannot some credible cultural institutions emphasize that your vote will be more informed if you first vet or exhibit critical thinking and hear the most informed, especially contrarian position(s), before voting? And I don’t just mean voting in elections. If you have political or moral positions expressed to any interlocutors, family, social gatherings, etc., then do the same thing. Voters’ guides and courts are institutional reminders of this necessity. The “opposing view” in the voters’ guide should be read as a start. In courtrooms, notwithstanding examples of defense attorney incompetence, prosecutorial abuse, lawfare and jury bias, etc., well-run courtrooms should ideally be thought of as truth-searching forums where competently argued positions on both sides is a requirement. Thus, the common phrase “in the court of public opinion” still reminds us of the obligation to hear the best of both sides as informed citizens before coming to conclusions.

The most followed academic on YouTube, conservative Jordan Peterson, Ph.D., engages in two civil, in-depth dialogues discussing controversial issues with two liberal journalists from GQ and the UK’s Channel 4 News that total over 100 million views and 496,000 viewer comments. On a popular YouTube TED talk, a self-identified liberal feminist documentarian under the title “Meeting the Enemy,” discusses her numerous polite meetings with leaders of men’s rights groups as she prepared the “Red Pill” documentary on their advocacy. These are examples for us that such fact-based civil dialogue with people you may disagree with is possible. Notice that these dialogues were face-to-face. Research summarized in the Digest of the Hoover Institute at Stanford under America in One Room reveals that when such dialogue is more intimate, as opposed to the relative anonymity of social media or texting, civility and mutual understanding increases.

Jon T. Hill is a Bonneville County Republican Central Committee columnist.

