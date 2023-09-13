Ubiquitously throughout our culture is the message “vote, vote, vote to preserve our democracy.” Why cannot some credible cultural institutions emphasize that your vote will be more informed if you first vet or exhibit critical thinking and hear the most informed, especially contrarian position(s), before voting? And I don’t just mean voting in elections. If you have political or moral positions expressed to any interlocutors, family, social gatherings, etc., then do the same thing. Voters’ guides and courts are institutional reminders of this necessity. The “opposing view” in the voters’ guide should be read as a start. In courtrooms, notwithstanding examples of defense attorney incompetence, prosecutorial abuse, lawfare and jury bias, etc., well-run courtrooms should ideally be thought of as truth-searching forums where competently argued positions on both sides is a requirement. Thus, the common phrase “in the court of public opinion” still reminds us of the obligation to hear the best of both sides as informed citizens before coming to conclusions.
The most followed academic on YouTube, conservative Jordan Peterson, Ph.D., engages in two civil, in-depth dialogues discussing controversial issues with two liberal journalists from GQ and the UK’s Channel 4 News that total over 100 million views and 496,000 viewer comments. On a popular YouTube TED talk, a self-identified liberal feminist documentarian under the title “Meeting the Enemy,” discusses her numerous polite meetings with leaders of men’s rights groups as she prepared the “Red Pill” documentary on their advocacy. These are examples for us that such fact-based civil dialogue with people you may disagree with is possible. Notice that these dialogues were face-to-face. Research summarized in the Digest of the Hoover Institute at Stanford under America in One Room reveals that when such dialogue is more intimate, as opposed to the relative anonymity of social media or texting, civility and mutual understanding increases.
I spent years volunteering to man the education booth for the pro-life Human Life of Washington at the state’s largest county fair. If a person said something uncivil as he or she walked by, I would try to say, “Please come back so we can have a dialogue,” which sometimes worked.
A full-page New York Times PSA ad was titled “Diversity In Higher Education Remains An Essential National Priority” and emphasizes perspective diversity over other types. Notice on Google Images, that this essay was endorsed on the ad by the 37 major higher education associations. Yet it is shockingly inconsistent that colleges passionately prioritize race, ethnicity and gender over perspective diversity.
The most common topic coming before the U.S. Supreme Court in the last few years has been related to abortion or the law and culture surrounding bringing a new human being into the world. On June 24, 2022, the Dobbs decision was announced, overturning Roe v. Wade. Idaho Falls’ most prestigious public policy meet-up group, City Club, shortly before and after June 24, sponsored two events with experts criticizing the decision without discussing the best pro-Dobbs positions. City Club should sponsor a pro-Dobbs expert speaker to further their mission, per their website, of “promoting civil dialogue … in a non-partisan manner, while encouraging BROAD participation by the community at large.”
We would prefer wise and true, not free, speech. Yet in our imperfect world, contrarian and even unwise or untrue speech should be tolerated as stepping stones to get to better speech via point/counter-point or civil, persuasive speech.
Jon T. Hill is a Bonneville County Republican Central Committee columnist.
