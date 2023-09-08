In District 93, a recent school bond that previously failed by a 1% margin was passed, this time by a significant majority of over 70% in favor. Wins like this go to show that, even though the taxpayers will have to bear the burden of higher property taxes, they largely care about quality education for the kids in their district. The same can be said for District 91 voters. People in Bonneville County see the need when it is presented to them, and they will take on the cost of education.

But the thing is, it doesn’t have to be this way. If our Legislature would fund education, the burden on individual districts would be less. If one were to study what each Idahoan legislator was about, you would find that there is a select, very vocal sect of legislators that want to defund public education and would ultimately like to abolish it altogether. They would rather that people who only have the privilege to pay for schooling could send their children off to get a decent education. This extends to public funding that goes to colleges, so that would be gone in their ideal Idaho too. Could you imagine this in our Idaho?

Cecile Pérez is a local mental health advocate, activist and Democratic legislative chair of District 32.

