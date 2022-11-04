Voting is about having a voice and participating in our representative republic (which falls under the umbrella of a democracy). If even one person does not have an equal voice, how can there be freedom? To be free, every vote matters, and there are consequences to voting. Every American has the opportunity to fight for democracy each election, and this coming election is no exception.

In a time when the Supreme Court has removed rights for the first time, there should be concerns about where voting rights rank on the list. The right to vote has been hard-won and has come at the cost of many American lives. Cases like Moore v. Harper are on the Supreme Court docket, which would nullify hundreds of election rules. The result would throw elections and voting into chaos.

Dan Barker is a global organizational and leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

