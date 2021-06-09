During my junior high school years, there was this bully. You know the kind, small but mean, and he had a couple of toadies who were the muscle behind the bully being so ornery. This group of three made life rough for the rest of us. They were never physically aggressive, just mean and demeaning. Today we correctly call it “abusive,” and their primary weapon was name-calling and mockery. They identified your weakness, physical deformity or speech defect and then gave you a nickname. Somehow, they learned my initials were “MRF,” and my nickname soon became “MR,” which back then every student knew stood for “mental retard.” Name-calling was the bullies’ weapon of choice.
The only way to beat bullies is simply to ignore them. It’s what they hate most because it takes away their power. As I read the editorial board’s May 30 editorial about our majority-Republican Legislature’s recent session, it became clear the board’s members, Quast, LaOrange and Clark are reduced to just name-calling of our representatives. I was shocked that three intelligent, professional journalists would stoop so low.
The May 30 editorial starts as expected accusing “far-right” legislators of “an attack on academic freedom” by the recent inquiry into critical race theory. Rather than address the very real and systemic problems at Boise State University, QLC claims “it is all make-believe.” QLC admits “the sad thing is it’s not lawmakers ... they are simply its dupes.”
According to QLC, our duly elected representatives, who sacrifice months away from their families and employment to serve the public, are “a group of paranoiacs.” QLC literally accuses our elected representatives of mental illness. Remember my “MR” nickname from junior high school? The pattern runs true.
Not satisfied with accusations of mental instability, QLC then mocks our Legislature’s capacity, alleging “a nearly unachievable level of incompetency.” Unable to even consider the merits of the critical race theory being investigated, QLC reaches back into the 1950s, accusing your Republican legislators of being “a McCarthyite committee full of ludicrous goons.” There aren’t a lot of names left QLC doesn’t use because paranoid, incompetent dupes and goons pretty much covers all the bases.
While there is much about the recent legislative session which I didn’t like, and many important issues left unaddressed, our representatives were elected by the majority of their constituents and deserve QLC’s respect for their willingness to sacrifice their time and personal desires to serve us. Having never seen any of the QLC group on any ballot, QLC opinions and name-calling mean little to me and less to most of you. We all recognize that QLC are talking about us, not our elected representatives. It is the electorate who QLC considers to be goons and dupes for electing this legislature.
If QLC is so sure they can do better, let them face the voters with their opinions and name-calling. Knowing how a vote would turn out for them, I will go back to simply ignoring QLC and close with this: Because they have no shame, I will be ashamed for them. Working for the paper gives QLC no right to be bullies.
Bonneville County deserves better, so much better.