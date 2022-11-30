If you’re like most people, you’ve been subtly taught to avoid talking about the topics of politics and religion. Much of society would lead you to believe that these sensitive topics are to be avoided in polite conversation. “It’s too risky,” they’ll say. You might encounter some passionate opinions that are difficult to discuss, they might warn — it’s better to just avoid those kind of topics and just pretend that they don’t exist.
But why are the topics of politics and religion so sensitive? Why are people passionate about those things? Answer: People are passionate about these topics because we know that they’re important.
The political world is something that impacts almost every aspect of our lives in the modern world. Some prefer not to take an interest in politics, but it’s only a matter of time until politics takes an interest in them. The decisions that get made in the political world matter. They matter a great deal to our daily lives and the future lives of our children and grandchildren.
Important decisions and important topics need to be discussed. Human beings don’t learn and grow by refusing to share what they know and what they believe about the important aspects of their lives. It’s arrogant and silly to think that if we make decisions blindly with our own limited knowledge of situations somehow we’ll come to better outcomes than if we had shared our knowledge, beliefs and values with others.
Never is this more evident than when we go to the polls for voting. Some of society’s most important decisions are made every November — whether it be through ballot choices or candidate selections, and yet all too often in the weeks or days before a given polling date, too many of us are left scrambling alone and guessing at what the best options are.
For example: If Tom and Harry both want lower taxes, or better representation or any number of other shared priorities but they fail to talk to each other there is a very good chance that Tom’s vote will cancel out the vote of Harry. Because they refused to talk with one another and share their viewpoints and knowledge, neither one was effective at getting important things done.
Americans are rugged individualists that are fiercely independent, but the truth is that learning is almost always something that we do together — especially when it comes to important complex topics like politics and religion. One doesn’t have to be a collectivist to benefit from sharing opinions, viewpoints and knowledge with one another.
The Republican party strongly supports the American principles of transparency, open discussion and fair-minded debate. We all grow when we do a better job of communicating about nominees, issues and political principles. In fact, if you lean Republican, the GOP volunteer precinct officer in each neighborhood is a great place to start. They spend time every month informing themselves about issues, candidates and current events in Idaho, and they are always willing to talk. Many are even working to organize neighborhood meetings or discussion groups.
In a great state like Idaho, almost everyone shares many great values. Let’s do a better job of communicating with each other so that we can be more effective at advancing them.
Nicholas Contos is the chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
