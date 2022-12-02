It’s not the difference of opinion that is the problem. The problem isn’t the two-party system nor the people who affiliate with each side. They are not evil. The ability to ignore facts and accept violence is becoming too familiar in our society. The result of the current culture war is so damaging to our freedom, republic and democracy.

What is culture war? The basic definition is a conflict between groups with different ideals. It’s not the difference of opinion that presents a battle, though. It is when people stop accepting facts and start weaponizing their difference of opinion. When violence is tolerated, encouraged and ignored, it becomes a full-on war. A war that devours all resources and focus, only building on the lies. Eventually, violence will become accepted, and freedom will slowly be stripped from everyone.

Dan Barker is a global organizational and leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

