It’s not the difference of opinion that is the problem. The problem isn’t the two-party system nor the people who affiliate with each side. They are not evil. The ability to ignore facts and accept violence is becoming too familiar in our society. The result of the current culture war is so damaging to our freedom, republic and democracy.
What is culture war? The basic definition is a conflict between groups with different ideals. It’s not the difference of opinion that presents a battle, though. It is when people stop accepting facts and start weaponizing their difference of opinion. When violence is tolerated, encouraged and ignored, it becomes a full-on war. A war that devours all resources and focus, only building on the lies. Eventually, violence will become accepted, and freedom will slowly be stripped from everyone.
The topics used are designed to drive scrutiny and complete psychological and political opposites. They go for the heart, the emotions of who we are. These topics allow the message to bypass logic, a place in each of us where decisions can be made without facts. These topics are used to deflect and conceal the real issues or efforts being made to remove freedom. It allows the culture war to grow steam and makes the violence easier to accept.
The measures of the culture war are not fiction. One billionaire can escalate misinformation. Gun violence is in the news almost daily. It has become part of who we are as Americans. Recently we watched the Supreme Court set a new precedent of removing existing freedoms. Our state Legislature has worked to increase its governmental control and double down on removing rights.
As we prepare for a new legislative session, observe the priorities of our “representatives.” Are they interested in addressing property taxes or the fact that housing is unaffordable? Do they tackle the potential water issues Idaho could face over the next several years? Do they follow through with the money set aside for education? Is the money used in a way that removes the burden of education costs on the public? Do we continue to protect and keep our public lands for all Idahoans to use? Or are they still making bad policies for problems that don’t exist?
It’s time for a change. Idaho doesn‘t have to be the model of extremism or lead the charge in driving laws that ridicule the differences in people. We don’t have to make the national news for the antics of our politicians. Idaho is different, and so are the needs of the people. All people in Idaho deserve their freedom. Idaho children and all generations need education.
Let this prompt legislators to their responsibility. Each of you represents all Idahoans. Idahoans deserve their dignity and freedom. Listen to the people as you begin this next session, and be the example that makes a change to improve the lives of all Idahoans and protects this great state for generations to come.
Dan Barker is a global organizational and leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.