Immigration is in the news again. This time nine states, headed up by Texas, are suing the federal government to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program immediately. This action hangs over the heads of over 600,000 DACA recipients across the country, including just shy of 3,000 here in Idaho.

David Roth

A couple of things I think that people should know about the DACA program. In order to qualify for the program the immigrant must have come to this country at a very young age. Only qualified individuals receive the deferred status. Often, though the DACA recipient may be able to get a work permit, other members of their family are still unable to. DACA recipients must be educated, must work and pay taxes and even minor criminal offenses will jeopardize their status. DACA recipients are not eligible for most federal assistance programs, including student loans or government health insurance programs.

David Roth is a non-profit leader in Idaho Falls, a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and a former nominee to the United States Senate.

