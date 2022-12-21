Most of us are probably recovering from the shock of receiving our property tax notices and the enormous increase. I have to wonder where is all the money going and why so much. But after taking a moment to analyze how expensive our government is, it’s not so hard to see why.

For example, nearly every program the city of Idaho Falls offers as entertainment or services operates in the red, and the taxpayer subsidizes the difference. The pool, the zoo, the soccer complex, the golf courses, the ice rink, etc., all receive tax money. They are never allowed to go bankrupt or worry about free market forces or economic woes. In February of 2021, I had hoped we had seen the last of public transportation when TRPTA was dissolved but not hardly. Less than a year later we have Greater Idaho Falls Transit. Brand new expensive buses drive around Idaho Falls largely empty at $3 a ride. You the taxpayer make up the difference. $4.2 million in taxes subsidized GIFT in this year alone. Private businesses must compete and operate at a profit but not socialist programs. Government is not productive. It has no wealth of its own. All it acquires it must take from the private sector. The city doesn’t have an accounting or budget problem. It has a spending problem.

Tim Urling is the Precinct 16 committee officer in the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

