There has been much talk and fanfare the past year about the record budget surplus for the state of Idaho. Unfortunately, as I’ve pointed out in the past, our record “surplus” is nothing more than an indication of the fact that our Legislature continues to underfund our infrastructure and ignore its constitutional duty to properly fund education.
If you need proof, just look at state records regarding educational supplemental levies. These are the expenses that the state refuses to pay to preserve its record surplus. Instead, these necessary educational costs are passed on to local property owners. Our elected leaders ask us to foot the bill while they crow about a “surplus.”
This year marks the sixth year in a row of record-breaking supplemental levies for Idaho schools. It’s truly sad. Idaho Education News reports that we’ve spent more than $218 million dollars in supplemental funds — and our schools still can’t pay competitive salaries to hire the staff our children desperately need.
I wonder: What is the point of a huge budget “surplus” if it is built on the backs of our children? People complain about the debt that we are leaving for our children. But do they consider the burden our children will face as the product of an underfunded system leaving them ill-prepared for the future?
In business, when an organization is preparing for a sale or merger, the executives often cut costs and defer expenses. They realize that long-term these changes are not in the best interest of the company, but in the short-term often they can increase the valuation of a company. And if you think about it, ranchers often change the feed for animals just before they are sold for slaughter to fatten them up.
Is that what’s happening here? Whom are our leaders getting ready to sell us to? Perhaps the real question is what are they trying to sell to us?
Our elected leaders want us to focus on record-breaking “surpluses.” They want us to cheer the millions of dollars they are “saving” us. They don’t want us to ask too many questions or start to look at the price that we are paying for their big “win.” Just like the business owner that knows that they can defer expenses because they won’t be around when the bill comes due, our elected officials know that when the bill comes for their mismanagement, they will have long since retired. They ignore the fact that Idahoans overwhelmingly want them to fund education and invest in our citizens. Instead, they offer smoke and mirrors and meaningless messaging. They’re selling us spin, not true prosperity.
While they are busy selling a pipe dream, we will be left holding the bag. This November you have a choice. Do you support those who are only in it for the short-term to win your vote, or do you choose the candidates who want to invest in the future?