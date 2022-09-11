Jerry: Looks like eastern Idaho dodged a bullet last Tuesday?
Carrie: How?
Jerry: Many eastern Idaho farmers were about to lose their water.
Carrie: Why?
Jerry: Most east Idaho farmers irrigate their fields pumping from wells drawing from the Snake River Aquifer.
Carrie: So? The aquifer is our main source of water. They say it’s the size of Lake Erie stretching from eastern Idaho to the Magic Valley.
Jerry: Did you know Magic Valley surface water users have the legal right to shut down the eastern Idaho groundwater pumpers?
Carrie: What’s a groundwater pumper versus a surface water user?
Jerry: Anyone who pumps water from below the ground is a groundwater irrigator. Those who use rivers, reservoirs or canals are surface water users.
Carrie: Why can the Magic Valley surface water users shut down the groundwater users?
Jerry: Idaho’s water law specifies “first in time is first in right.” Farmers with the oldest water rights have the first claim on water use. And the Magic Valley farmers have the oldest rights going back to the late 1800s when they began diverting the Snake River to irrigate their fields.
Carrie: Eastern Idaho got a later start on large-scale farming in the 1940s when pump and sprinkler systems came into widespread use. You no longer had to be near the river to irrigate dry land.
Jerry: For decades, the aquifer had plenty of water. But it started to drop off in the early 1950s. This came to a head in 2005 when the Surface Water Coalition told the groundwater folks they had to reduce their water. Magic Valley wasn’t getting enough water.
Carrie: Thus, the water wars began?
Jerry: Yes. The groundwater and surface water folks spent 10 years working on an agreement that was finalized in 2015.
Carrie: What’s in the agreement?
Jerry: The Idaho Ground Water Association agreed to reduce their pumping by 240,000-acre-feet annually. They also had to provide 50,000-acre-feet of “wet water’ out of storage (e.g. reservoirs) into the Snake River. An acre-foot is sufficient water to cover 1 acre 1 foot deep.
Carrie: And this was working well until the 2021 drought year?
Jerry: In 2021, IGWA fell short of the water reduction agreement by 80,000 plus acre-feet. Because wells were dropping significantly in the Magic Valley, the Surface Water Coalition demanded the groundwater users be shut off.
Carrie: Who decides these disputes?
Jerry: The Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources. And he signaled that IGWA had breached the agreement. He was going to shut down their water last Tuesday.
Carrie: But that didn’t happen?
Jerry: No. Both groups met several times and negotiated. IGWA argued that if you averaged their actual water reduction over five years, they exceeded the requirement. But in the end, IGWA agreed to provide another 45,000-acre-feet in water reduction over two years.
Carrie: What would have happened if the water was shut down last Tuesday?
Jerry: The fresh potato growers would have suffered enormous financial losses if they had to dig their potatoes in dry ground. Dry ground is hard and cloddy, which causes serious bruising and splitting. And if you get caught using groundwater, you get fined $300/acre.
Carrie: Sounds like they averted an economic disaster for our region.
Jerry: For now. But it’s a band-aid.
Carrie: Are there better solutions?
Jerry: Current water law favors users with older water claims. They don’t penalize them for inefficient water use. We need public policy that rewards efficient water users.
Carrie: I’m told that Bonneville/Jefferson groundwater pumpers use 1.67 acre-feet of water per acre. Meanwhile, the surface water users with the oldest water rights in Twin Falls use 6.6-acre-feet.
Jerry: The State Water Board has also been recharging the aquifer. Since 2015, the aquifer level has remained fairly steady. But it’s still extremely low.
Jerry: Here in the West, we say “Rich or poor in water, it’s the only currency that matters.”